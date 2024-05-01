Police appeal to trace man, 27, in connection with 'serious assault' in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has asked for help in locating Brad Arnold, 27, from Dudley, in connection with a serious assault in King Street, Dudley, on Saturday, April 27.

The assault, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, saw one man receive injuries that resulted in him being rushed to hospital.

Now, investigators have asked for help in locating Arnold, asking anyone with information to get in touch with them immediately.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Brad Arnold? We want to speak to the 27-year-old from Dudley in connection with a serious assault in King Street, Dudley in the early hours of Saturday.

"A man is being treated in hospital for injuries he sustained during the assault."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police by calling 999, or alternatively through their live chat service, quoting log 20/431156/24.