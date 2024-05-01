Jury sworn in for trial of two Wolverhampton 12-year-olds accused of murdering 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shawn Seesahai, aged 19, was allegedly stabbed with a machete in Stowlawn while out walking on November 13 last year.

The youths, who cannot be named due to being aged under 18, are being tried at Nottingham Crown Court before trial judge Mrs Justice Tipples KC.

The judge said: "The defendants are 12-years-old. You will already have noticed that that some things are not the same. It is because the defendants are young.

"For that reason myself and the barristers are not wearing wigs and gowns."

She explained that the youths were sitting on the back row in the well of the courtroom and not in the enclosed dock, were defendants would normally sit with security guards.

Mrs Justice Tipples thanked the jurors for their patience following a three-day delay in getting the proceedings under way due to the children's young age and legal argument.

She added that the case will be opened by the prosecution tomorrow.

The trial is not being held in Wolverhampton due to the accused schoolboys being held in secure accommodation outside the West Midlands area.

Each boy is bespectacled and appeared in court smartly dressed – one wearing a light-coloured shirt and a dark tie while the other was dressed in a black shirt, both in black trousers.

Both are being flanked by one nominated family member and intermediaries who are required to monitor their welfare throughout the course of the proceedings which is expected to run intermittently for four weeks.

The two defendants deny murdering Mr Seesahai. One of them also denies possessing a machete “without good reason or lawful authority” at Stowlawn playing fields on November 13.

The emergency services arrived at the scene to find the alleged victim, who was newly arrived from Anguilla, in a critical condition, but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene off Laburnum Road near East Park at 8.41pm.

The trial continues.

