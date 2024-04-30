Man who breached order by drinking alcohol in public is handed £100 court bill

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Darren Keenan, 51, of St Matthews, Walsall, pleaded guilty to breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in August 2023, namely by drinking alcohol in a public place.

Keenan was fined £50, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £30, after breaching the 'public nuisance' focused behaviour order last year.

The hearing was held on Friday, April 26, at Dudley Magistrates Court.

A spokesman for Walsall Council said: "The council continues to take action against anti-social behaviour in Walsall town centre through the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

"The council is pleased to have seen another prosecution through court, which has had an impact on the defendant’s behaviour in understanding the consequences of street drinking.

"The community protection team will continue to work together along with partners to enforce the PSPO in the town centre and prosecute those who do not comply with the order."