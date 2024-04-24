Taxi driver heard passenger say 'I need your help, I've been stabbed' on the day teenager was killed

He also noticed a patch of red blood 'the size of a mobile phone' on the back seat of his car after he had given a lift to two men, Omari Lauder and Mpho Obi, who are charged with his murder.

The second day of the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court of Lauder, from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston and Obi, from Strathfield Walk in Merry Hill, heard a number of witness statements from people involved in the events of Monday, September 18.

They included paramedics, doctors and police officers who attended the scene when Mr Marshall-Williams, aged 16, was fatally stabbed in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at around 4.30pm.

Ramzan Ali, a taxi driver employed by Go Carz in the city, said in a written statement he took a call at 4.24pm on the day for a pick up from an address in Strathfield Walk.