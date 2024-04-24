Man who waved gun in street handed five-year jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Martin Macdonald, 42, of Station Road, Stetchford, has been jailed for more than five years after pleading guilty for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Macdonald appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on April 17, where he plead guilty to the charges after being seen wielding the weapon in public.

Firearms officers swiftly attended the scene on Lyttleton Road, Stechford, on November 1, after they received a call from the a member of the public, where Macdonald was detained.

After an investigation by the Major Crime Team based at Wolverhampton Police Station, he was handed a five-year and one month sentence, as police said the "reckless" action could have ended far worse.

DC Ryan Stokes of the team said: "I would like to thank the West Midlands Police firearms officers whose prompt intervention removed this threat from the community.

"These reckless actions, if not intercepted, could have developed into a more tragic investigation.

"This case displayed criminal intent of the highest nature and for that, justice has been served. A split-second decision can destroy lives and rip families apart along with communities.

"We continue our fight in removing all illegal firearms from our streets."

The force said they are currently running Operation Target in a move to crack down on firearms offences.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "We're currently running Operation Target which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences.