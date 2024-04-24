Family of Wolverhampton murder victim 'delighted' with guilty verdict

Alfred Mattox died two weeks after he was kicked and beaten by acquaintance Vitalie Tanga during a drink's party to mark Russia's VE Day, after asking him to leave his Hallet Drive home in Merridale in Wolverhampton.

He and his partner Vadimas Astraskevicius were knocked unconscious during the incident on May 10, 2021.

The cause of death was given as multiple organ failure following traumatic brain injuries.

Mr Astraskevicius, also known as Nicodim, suffered a head wound and recovered.