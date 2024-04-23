Express & Star
'Too many alleged murders' happening in the Black Country declares top judge

"There are too many alleged murders," a prominent judge declared as he handled five cases on the same day.

By Deborah Hardiman
WOLVERHAMPTON ALAN FOGARASY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 15/02/18.GV Wolverhampton Crown Court . Stock picture Wolverhampton Crown Court..

After the jury returned its guilty verdict in the case of Vitalie Tanga who attacked Alfred Mattox at a drinks' party on May 10, 2021 resulting in with fatal injuries, Judge Michael Chambers KC, who presides over most of the area's murder trials, announced: "There are too many alleged murders in Wolverhampton. Today I have five.

"Two sentences and three preliminaries."

Wolverhampton Combined Court Resident Judge Michael Chambers KC, was speaking on Friday during what he described as a "heavy day".

Balloons were released in Robin Close in memory of Shay Kang, who was 10
Court artist drawing of Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang,

First up was a short preliminary hearing for Jaskirat Kaur, aged 33, who is accused of stabbing her 10-year-old daughter Shay Kang in the chest at a property in Robin Close, in Rowley Regis, on March 4.

Kaur appeared via prison video and a review hearing over whether she will be well enough to stand trial for the little's girls murder will be held in the summer.

Deavon Harrison was shot dead
