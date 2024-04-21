Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Maninder Singh, 37, conspired with his two brothers-in-law and a fourth man to kidnap the man in a car park in Wolverhampton city centre on October 10, 2022.

Singh, his brothers-in-law Baljit Baghral and David Baghral, and accomplice Shanu Shanu forced the accountant into a van where they blindfolded him with tape and tied his hands. Over the next seven hours they repeatedly threatened to kill him with the gun which they held.

He was told he would be killed, cut up and his body wrapped in plastic and dumped in woodland while they made demands initially for £500,000 to his staff in exchange for his safe return. In the end the group settled for £19,000 in cash.

Singh's accomplices, from left: Baljit Baghral, David Baghral and Shanu Shanu

Sentencing Singh last week to 13 years and three months in jail for conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail, Judge John Butterfield KC said: "In the victim's own words he said he was left 'traumatised' by the 'harrowing events' that he encountered. He had to use 'monies from his clients' fund' to pay the ransom.

"He was tied up and blindfolded. I find that it amounted to psychological torture."

The judge said as he was a foreign national the Home Office would decide on his immigration status.