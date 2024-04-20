Social media video allegedly shows West Brom fans letting off blue flare on train to Leicester

Albion are playing the Foxes at The King Power Stadium in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Footage widely shared on social media shows thick blue smoke engulfing fans on a train this morning. Men in the video can be heard chanting "no pyro, no party".

A photo of the blue-filled carriage posted on social media had the caption "warra start" with a tag indicating it was taken at Nuneaton.

Smoke from the flare, believed to been let off on the Leicester-bound train at around 9am, can be seen engulfing passengers and fans.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Football Away Days tweeted the video and said: "A group of West Brom fans set off a pyro on the train to Leicester City."

Hundreds of fans commented on the footage, with almost all calling the alleged Albion fans "idiots", "stupid", "melts" and other disparaging descriptions. Others pointed out the bright blue colour of the flare was closer to Leicester City's club colours than WBA.

Calvin McDonald commented: "Unlawful. Reckless. Selfish behaviour. Hopefully the police will be waiting for whoever let that off and they can be carted off to the nearest nick."

A familiar sight in stadiums on the continent, there has been an increase in fans letting off colourful flares in the stands.

Illegal both inside and outside stadiums, the flares have caused several injuries in recent years and letting one off in a confined space like a train carriage could cause breathing problems for some.

The FA has warned fans about using smoke bombs, flares and pyros when watching football.

A spokesman said: "Not only are the items prohibited from the stadium, but they are also both illegal and extremely dangerous, and risk the safety of your fellow supporters and the players, as they can cause great harm and serious injury."

British Transport Police has been contacted for information.