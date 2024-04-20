Revealed: Face of murderer who killed Wolverhampton carer at victim's own party

Alfred Mattox, known as Alfie, was found with serious head injuries by police officers at a flat in Hallet Drive in Merridale on May 10, 2021.

The 56-year-old carer was "beaten to a pulp" while hosting a drinks party with his partner Vadimas Astraskevicius to mark Russia's Victory Day. Both were knocked unconscious by killer Vitalie Tanga, aged 40, who later made homophobic remarks about the dead man to police and claimed Mr Mattox had made a pass at him during the afternoon.

On Friday Tanga was found guilty of murdering Mr Mattox and assaulting Mr Astraskevicius occasioning him actual bodily harm.

West Midlands Police has now released a photo of the murderer.

Mr Mattox never recovered after suffering multiple organ failure following traumatic brain injuries and died on May 24 at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. He was repeatedly kicked and punched and possibly struck with an object.

Alfie Mattox

Tanga told officers that the carer had "grabbed" him and described him and Mr Astraskevicius in derogatory comments when officers arrived at the scene, after neighbours reported hearing a "thud" and "banging noises" coming from the eighth floor flat.

Another man who had also been assaulted in the flat by Tanga fortunately made a full recovery.

Tanga was arrested and his clothes seized. Alfred’s and another man’s blood were found on Tanga’s clothing and shoes.

Detective Inspector Ade George from the Homicide Unit at West Midlands Police, said today: “At no point has Tanga taken any accountability for the violent attack on Mr Mattox and his friend. Instead he has put the family of Mr Mattox through the pain of having to sit through a trial.

“It is clear that Tanga had a problem with Mr Mattox’s sexuality, so much so that he violently attacked him causing injuries that proved fatal.

“I hope today’s verdict brings some peace to Mr Mattox’s family.”

Vitalie Tanga will be sentenced on May 3.