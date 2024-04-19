Suspended sentence for stalker who turned up at woman's home he was banned from contacting
A stalker who turned up at a woman's home he was banned from contacting has been handed a suspended prison term.
Tyron Oliver, aged 32, attended the victim's address in Telford and phoned her over the course of ten days in March this year.
Oliver, of Wantage, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to a charge of stalking without causing fear, alarm or distress.