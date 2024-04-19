Sentencing of patient who tried to kill nurse is put off for a second time

Kieffer Sutton, aged 25, put a cord round Kazeema Asfal's neck while he was being 'watched' at the Heath Lane Hospital in Heath Lane, West Bromwich, on July 2 last year.

He was due to be sentenced for attempted murder on Thursday afternoon at Wolverhampton Crown Court after being convicted after a trial held in January.

But the latest proceedings was halted after judge Simon Ward heard that due to "an over sight" no victim impact statement had been collected from Mrs Asfal, who was wearing an hijab or scarf when she was attacked and told the jury it helped to save her life.