Man who beat Wolverhampton carer at VE Day party is guilty of murder

Alfred Mattox, known as Alfie, was found with serious head injuries by police officers at a flat in Hallet Drive in Merridale in on May 10, 2021.

The carer was "beaten to a pulp" while hosting a drinks party with his partner Vadimas Astraskevicius to mark Russia's Victory Day. Both were knocked unconscious by killer Vitalie Tanga, aged 40, who later made homophobic remarks about the dead man to police and claimed Mr Mattox had made a pass at him during the afternoon.

However, the jury found him guilty of murdering the 57-year-old and guilty of assaulting Mr Astraskevicius occasioning him actual bodily harm on Friday(19) morning.