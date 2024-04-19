Man stole two televisions from Wolverhampton charity which was helping him
A man twice stole television sets from a city charity which was supporting him in his rehabilitation in crimes described as "despicable" by a district judge
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Brandon Bradley was staying in supported accommodation provided by the P3 charity which helps people integrate into the community – although it operates nationwide, they have a base in School Street, Wolverhampton.
He ripped a television worth £175 from the wall on March 14 and did the same again the next day. He appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates on the two theft charges and separate ones of theft from a Home Bargains store and possession of cannabis.