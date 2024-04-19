Man jailed for life for using car to murder father-in-law in 'shocking' case

Judge Michael Chambers KC described the actions of killer William Connors as "shocking" as he sentenced to him to a minimum term of life imprisonment for the murder.

Thomas Connors

Sixty-two-year-old grandfather Thomas Connors was left for dead after suffering severe brain and skull and spine injuries when he was struck by a white Mercedes in Compton Road, Wolverhampton, around 8pm on September 11 last year. He was pronounced dead the next day.

William Connors, now aged 28, known as Bill, was found guilty after a murder trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in March. He told detectives in the aftermath of the fatal collision he thought the older man, also his uncle, would “move” out of the way and that he “panicked” and left scene.