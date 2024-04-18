Vicious gang who killed loving father of gang rival jailed for over 80 years

The pair who, along with another man who was found guilty of manslaughter, attacked Kelvin Ward with an array of machetes and zombie knives as he left a KFC drive-thru with his son.

Ward’s 19-year-old son managed to escape from the armed gang by flagging down a passer by on an electric scooter, leaving his dad to be stabbed to death.

Tyrone Hollywood, Leighton Williams, Rusharn Williams-Reid, and Aaron Coates, were in a stolen Ford Kuga just before 8pm on April 18 last year, when they saw Mr Ward, aged 50, getting into a Vaxuhall Corsa driven by his son at KFC on Chester Road in Castle Bromwich.

Tyrone Hollywood

Hollywood, aged 17, drove the Kuga drove onto the KFC car park and rammed the car carrying Mr Ward and his son.

Mr Ward’s son drove away with his father, but their car was repeatedly rammed until its airbags were let off, forcing it to stop.

Mr Ward’s son fled as the gang from the Kuga shouted: “Get him now, keep chasing. Kill him, everyone kill him.”

He was chased by Hollywood, along with Williams and Williams-Reid, but managed to escape with the help of a man on an e-bike.

Mr Ward jumped into the gang’s Kuga and drove in the direction which his son had run off in. He drove the vehicle at Hollywood, but missed and crashed into railings.

Hollywood was handed a machete or zombie knife by Coates. Hollywood and Leighton Williams were then caught on CCTV stabbing Mr Ward. He suffered a fatal wound to the heart. Hollywood struck Mr Ward again as he lay dying in the road.

Rusharn Williams-Reid

A major investigation was launched which identified the gang based on witness statements, CCTV, clothing, DNA and fingerprint evidence, as well as mobile phone usage.

Mr Ward’s son had been friends with some of the attackers, but they had fallen out. Mr Ward’s family home had been attacked in the days before the killing.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, head of our Homicide department, said: “This is an absolutely horrific attack on a man who was simply going about his day, ordering a takeaway with his son.

“You can see from the video evidence the ruthless determination that the attackers had as they chase down Mr Ward and his son, and ultimately kill Mr Ward.

“Our investigation was absolutely painstaking, and was able to place the defendants at the scene.”

At Coventry Crown Court in November, Hollywood was convicted of murder alongside Williams, aged 29, of Horne Way, Birmingham.

Aaron Coates

Coates, 18, of Sydney Way, Shard End, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter. Williams-Reid, 18, of Orchard Meadow Walk, Castle Vale, was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

All four were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Mr Ward’s son.

Williams was given a life sentence for murder and ordered to serve at least 29 years, Hollywood was given a life sentence for murder and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years, Coates was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter and conspiracy to murder.,Williams-Reid was jailed for 13 years and six months for conspiracy to murder.

Leighton Williams

Mr Ward’s heartbroken partner Tammy, said: “Kelvin was the love of my life. He was a fantastic partner, father, son, brother and good friend to many. He always put himself out for other people and if anyone needed a job doing or shoulder to cry on, he’d be there.

“He was very unique and there was never a dull moment when he was around. He was funny, the life and soul of a party, he worked hard to provide for his family, he had so much more to live for and loved life.

“We didn’t even get to say goodbye instead we got to watch videos of his last moments which was horrific. To see the man I love stabbed by savage people then left to die like ‘road kill’ dumped on a road is disgraceful and no one should have to go through that.

“The measure of how good a man is, is by how many people turned up at his funeral. There was estimated to be 500 people and Kelvin had a special connection with each one who attended.

“The church was so full that people stood outside. Knife crime is a huge problem in the UK. We hear about it every day. The levels of violence are increasing and this is why we need longer sentences on those caught with knives or machetes.

“It’s our news today and could be yours tomorrow. We need to send a message to the young people that life is not a computer game, but it appears that this is exactly what the younger generation are treating life as. It appears that they believe they have the authority to decide on someone’s fate?”