Two teenagers have been jailed after boy, 16, injured in street machete attack

The boy was hurt when violence erupted on Aldridge Road, Great Barr, on September 27 of last year.

Vacoy Farrell struck his victim twice with a machete he had hidden in his waistband, while Rion Soloman repeatedly punched another youth.

The 16-year-old boy who was attacked with the blade suffered large wounds to his head and neck.

Police launched a major investigation and both of the teenagers handed themselves in.

After being presented with CCTV and witness evidence, the attackers, both aged 19, admitted their involvement.

Appearing before Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Farrell, of Tansley Grove, Birmingham, was sentenced to four years in youth detention, and Solomon, of Witton Lodge Road, was given two years.

(L-R) Vacoy Farrell and Rion Solomon

Farrell admitted possession of a blade, violent disorder, and possession of cannabis with intent to supply, while Solomon admitted violent disorder.

DC Zara Javaid, from the West Midlands Police Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a really nasty outbreak of violence involving a large number of teenagers, and it could easily have become a murder investigation.

"Too often we see the tragic consequences of using a knife. A split-second decision can destroy lives and rip apart families and communities.

"Young people should be able to go about their daily lives freely, without fear and without the possibility that they could be attacked and potentially killed.

"The victim sustained serious injuries as a consequence of this attack, and whilst the injuries were not fatal, it has had a lasting impact on the daily life of the victim and his family.

"We will never know the true motive behind this awful attack, but I hope today’s sentence gives the victim and his family some comfort that justice was served and the offenders are now behind bars.

"We’re committed to working with young people, schools and youth groups to educate and divert people away from a mentality which says it’s okay to carry a knife."