Jury deliberations due to start in case of man accused of beating a man to a pulp because he disliked gay people

Fifty-seven-year-old Alfred Mattox was found with traumatic injuries by police officers at his home in Hallet Drive in Merridale in Wolverhampton on May 10, 2021, and died two weeks later.

The gay man was kicked and punched during an incident at the flat as he and three other men were having drinks to mark Russia's VE Day celebrated on May 9.

Moldovan national Vitalie Tanga, a Russian speaker, is on trial for allegedly attacking the the carer and elected not to give evidence on the witness stand.