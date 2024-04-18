Jailed: Man who stabbed three relatives in residential home before going on the run

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Izoel Crudu forcibly made his way into the home on December 21, 2022, and attacked the occupants with a knife.

They both suffered slash wounds to their arms and hands.

The next day in the early hours of the morning, the 27-year-old was spotted by another family member on West Bromwich High Street.

A fight broke out between the men, before Crudu knifed him three times.

He fled the scene, leaving his relation alone in the street with serious injuries.

Crudu went on the run for almost a year before he was detained in Blackburn in September of last year.

He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on February 16 and on April 10, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison.

DC Gareth Glass from the West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit said: "Crudu went on a violent rampage against his own family causing them to suffer serious injuries.

“He then went on the run in an attempt to evade police so he didn’t have to face up to what he had done to his own family.

“We never give up and Crudu was eventually arrested in Blackburn.

"We do not tolerate violence of any kind, particularly when this involves knives, and will do everything in our power to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

"I hope this sentence brings the victims of Crudu’s violence some peace knowing he will be behind bars for a long time."