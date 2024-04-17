Walsall man who attacked two tiny kittens gets court date for sentencing

Abrar Chaudhary, 36, of Miner Street, Walsall, mistreated the kittens, named Tiggy and Rascas, in 2019 and 2020.

Chaudhary originally pleaded not guilty in July 2021 to four counts of causing unnecessary suffering, through causing blunt force trauma to the kittens and not caring and protecting them from injury.

However, in December 2021 he was found guilty of all four charges in his absence after failing to attend the court hearings.