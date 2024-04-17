Maninder Singh and three accomplices were motivated by a desperate need for cash when they abducted the victim in broad daylight on October 10, 2022 in a car park off the city ring road.

The foreign national is now facing deportation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Singh, his brothers-in-law Baljit Baghral and David Baghral, and accomplice Shanu Shanu forced the accountant into a van where they blindfolded him with tape and tied his hands. Over the next seven hours they repeatedly threatened to kill him with the gun which they held.

He was told he would be killed, cut up and his body wrapped in plastic and dumped in woodland while they made demands initially for £500,000 to his staff in exchange for his safe return. In the end the group settled for £19,000 in cash.