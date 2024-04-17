Drivers reported to courts for speeding along motorway – with one clocked at 105mph
Two drivers were pulled over by police and reported to the courts for speeding on the M6 toll road near Cannock.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Central Motorway Police Group said two drivers were stopped yesterday afternoon.
Officers said one had been travelling at 105mph, with the other clocked at 99mph.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, CMPG said: "These speeds are unacceptable.
"Both drivers stopped and reported, they can expect a day in court."