Crash motorist admits causing passenger's death by dangerous driving
A crash motorist has pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a man and injuring another.
Car passenger Hamse Abdi Ismail was killed when a Mercedes struck a lamppost in Penncricket Lane in Rowley Regis on April 29 last year.
Driver Cory Sewell, aged 25, of Birmingham, also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to another passenger Dylan Richards during the crash which happened at about 5.30am.