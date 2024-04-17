Express & Star
Crash motorist admits causing passenger's death by dangerous driving

A crash motorist has pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a man and injuring another.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash in Penncricket Lane, Rowley Regis.

Car passenger Hamse Abdi Ismail was killed when a Mercedes struck a lamppost in Penncricket Lane in Rowley Regis on April 29 last year.

Driver Cory Sewell, aged 25, of Birmingham, also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to another passenger Dylan Richards during the crash which happened at about 5.30am.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash in Penncricket Lane
