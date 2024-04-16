Andrew Spencer suffered 'life threatening' injuries during the ordeal at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, on December 23, 2021, Stafford Crown Court heard yesterday.

Mr Spencer had been stood at the boot of his car when Sushil Obhrai arrived in his electric BMW.

The court heard that while Obhrai was trying to park he pressed on the accelerator, instead of the brake pedal, and his vehicle travelled into the back of Mr Spencer's car.

"You trapped Mr Spencer between the bonnet of your car and the boot of his, crushing the lower part of his body," Judge Kristina Montgomery KC said.