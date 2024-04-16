Six men arrested on suspicion of murder a month after 'beloved' father found dead in city park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to Perry Hall Park, Perry Barr, at around 11am on March 16 after a member of the public found the body of Michael Junior Obasi, aged 38.

The father-of-one's death was initially not treated as suspicious, but a post-mortem examination established that he had been the victim of a serious assault.

On Tuesday, six men in their 20s were arrested in Aston, Birmingham, on suspicion of murder.

In a statement issued by West Midlands Police, Michael's family said: "Our dearly beloved, respectful son, brother, partner and father, Michael Junior Obasi, has been taken from us.

"Michael’s loss has sent ripples of pain throughout the whole family. The family ask for your prayers at this time.

"Please help with any information you may have. The family request privacy at this difficult time and respectfully request no flowers. Rest in peace, dear Michael Junior."

Police now believe Michael was killed two days before his body was discovered and have urged people with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: "We have been supporting Michael’s family since his death, and are determined to establish exactly what happened to him and why.

"We now believe he was the victim of a serious assault by a number of men in the park at some point between 7pm and 8pm on March 14, which is two days before his body was found.

"I really need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101 or using west-midlands.police.uk/contact-us, quoting log 1538 of March 16.