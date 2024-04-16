Reformed drug addict shoplifter blames latest crime on mother's grave being smashed up

Justin Brook, from Oaks Road, Sparkbrook, pleaded guilty to shoplifting whilst on bail for other thefts, at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

On April 13 Brook stole two bottles of Gordons pink gin, two Lenor washing boosters and two Lenor in-wash unstoppables boosters, to the value of £47.

He was apprehended in the shop and the goods were returned to Asda. Brook did not test positive for drugs at the police station after being arrested.

Opting to forego a solicitor and defend himself, Brook told the court: "I am pleading guilty. I was a heroin and crack cocaine addict from 16 until last year and I did not steal to buy drugs.