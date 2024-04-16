Vitalie Tanga is accused of killing Alfred Mattox, known as Alfie, and assaulting his partner Vadimas Astraskevicius on May 10, 2021 while they celebrated VE Day at a flat in Hallet Drive in Merridale in Wolverhampton.

On Monday police bodycam footage captured in the eighth floor flat was played at to the jury at the city's Crown Court. Entering the flat the officers find the men's friend, Sergey Koviazin, sitting on a sofa and drunk.

Lying on the floor at his feet was Mr Mattox, described as bleeding with a swollen face, while Mr Astraskevicius, known as Nicodim, was also filmed lying on his back on the floor, across the room and out cold.