Case against three New Cross Hospital kidnap accused is dropped

Edris Sahabzada, aged 44, Abrahim Sahabzada, aged 40, and Zahra Sahebzadeh, aged 38, were all previously charged with an offence of conspiracy to kidnap at the city's crown court.

A hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court was told that the case against these three defendants, all of Upper Vauxhall, has now been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service due to "lack of evidence".