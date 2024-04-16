Express & Star
Close

Case against three New Cross Hospital kidnap accused is dropped

The case against three people accused of conspiring with a nurse to kidnap a child from Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital has been dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Plus
By Deborah Hardiman
Published
New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, viewed from the air. Photo: Paul Turner facebook.com/ptaerialphotography

Edris Sahabzada, aged 44, Abrahim Sahabzada, aged 40, and Zahra Sahebzadeh, aged 38, were all previously charged with an offence of conspiracy to kidnap at the city's crown court.

A hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court was told that the case against these three defendants, all of Upper Vauxhall, has now been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service due to "lack of evidence".

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular