Wolverhampton drug dealer jailed after police seize more than £130,000 of drugs from his loft

Officers recovered the stash of heroin, cocaine and cannabis after searching the home of Neil Julka in Wolverhampton.

They attended the 35-year-old's address in Glaisdale Gardens, Whitmore Reans, in May 2020 as part of an investigation into disorder earlier in the month.

Two men sustained head injuries after being struck by an armed group in Dudley as car keys were also taken.

The attackers fled but following enquiries police identified Julka as being involved.

Officers found the drugs along with a quantity of cash hidden at his home.

Julka admitted possession of drugs with intent to supply, violent disorder and having an offensive weapon.

He was jailed for seven years at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Wednesday.