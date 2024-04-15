Faces of five suspects on West Midlands Police's wanted list so far this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have appealed to find a number of men and women already this month who are wanted on suspicion of crimes from stalking, to burglary and robbery.

These are the faces of those who have been added to the list as of April 14, 2024.

Daniel Delahaye

Have you seen Daniel Delahaye?

Police issued an appeal to find the 33-year-old on April 2.

He is wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 101 and quote 20/13693/22.

Marian Nita

Have you seen Marian Nita?

Police launched an appeal to find the 24-year-old on April 11.

He is wanted on suspicion of stalking.

Those who spot him or know where he is should call 999 quoting crime number 20/2334655/24.

Dwaine Campbell

Have you seen Dwaine Campbell?

Police issued an appeal to find the 36-year-old suspect on April 11.

He is wanted for breaching a restraining order.

Campbell is also wanted in connection with causing criminal damage at a property.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is has been urged to call 999 quoting crime number 20/345076/24.

Hayley Tonkinson

Have you seen Hayley Tonkinson?

An appeal launched to find the 38-year-old on April 12.

She is wanted on suspicion of a robbery in Walsall.

Those who see her or know where she is should call 999 quoting crime number 20/385952/24.

Wayne McPherson

Have you seen Wayne McPherson?

Police issued an appeal to find the 61-year-old on April 12.

He is wanted on suspicion of a burglary in Stechford, Birmingham.

People who see him or know where he is have been asked to call 999 quoting crime number 20/304059/24.