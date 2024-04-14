Wanted man who was hunted by police for five years jailed after finally being caught in Bloxwich
A wanted man who was on the run for almost five years has been put back behind bars after police made his arrest in Bloxwich.
Plus
Published
Santosh White had been wanted on recall to prison since July 2019 when he was arrested on Wednesday at an address in Broad Lane, Bloxwich.
The 34-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with being unlawfully at large and was sentenced to one year behind bars.