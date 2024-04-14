Police issue update after machete sightings in Walsall town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were alerted to the incident in the town centre on Friday afternoon.

Two youths, aged 14 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in Bradford Street.

They were further arrested for breaching bail conditions and taken into police custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Sunday morning the pair had been bailed and enquiries were ongoing.