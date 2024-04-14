No arrests yet after man, 33, stabbed in Dudley town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 33-year-old man was hurt in New Street, Dudley, at around 8.30pm on Thursday, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Officers believe the offender fled the scene on foot and appealed for those with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage to come forward.

Police at the scene of the stabbing on Friday morning

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Sunday morning that enquiries into the incident were ongoing and there was no update.

A statement issued by the force at the time of the stabbing read: "At this stage, we believe it to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public, but we will be carrying reassurance patrols in the area today (Friday).

"Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat , quoting log 4829 of April 11."

New Street, Dudley, was cordoned off by police on Friday morning after a stabbing

New Street was closed on Friday morning in wake of the stabbing, with traffic being diverted until around midday.