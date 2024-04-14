Machete-wielding gang still at large after man 'seriously' hurt in Bloxwich attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Violence unfolded in Valley Road at around 8.15pm on Thursday.

A man in his 40s suffered knife wounds and was taken to hospital in a stable but serious condition.

Police believe up to 10 men were involved in the attack, some of whom had machetes.

Damage was also caused to a property on the road.

The attackers are thought to have fled the scene in a white Ford Transit and grey 4x4.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Sunday morning that there was no update on the incident.

A statement issued by the force at the time of the attack read: "We have stepped up patrols and we're asking for anyone who can assist our enquiries to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was near Valley Road at the time and may have dashcam footage.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/398400/24. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."