Isaac Brown: Fundraiser launched to cover funeral costs by 'best friend' and family

The teenager died from stab wounds in New Square at around 9.15pm on April 7.

A week on from the tragic event, a GoFundMe page has been launched in his memory by organisers Rhys B and Archie Leonard Quinn.

Isaac Brown.

The fundraiser was set up with a £12,000 goal in the hopes of contributing towards Isaac's funeral.

It had generated £3,265 in donations as of 4.30pm on Sunday.

A note by the organisers on the GoFundMe page reads: "I have come together with Isaac’s family as my best friend was tragically taken on the April 7.

"This GoFundMe is to raise money for his tragic passing. This money will go towards the funeral. #puttheknivesdown"

In the days following his death, a sea of tributes to Isaac including flowers, candles and balloons were left in New Square.

Pictures taken in the days after Isaac's death show a sea of tributes left at New Square, West Bromwich

Two boys, aged 13 and 17, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday charged with his murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The youths, who are from Smethwick and cannot be named because of their age, were remanded to custody and ordered to appear at the same court for a further hearing in June.

Police at the scene the morning after the fatal stabbing

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further inquiries, police confirmed on Thursday.

To donate towards the fundraiser, go to gofundme.com/f/to-raise-money-for-the-tragic-passing-of-isaac-brown