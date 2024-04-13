Officers were called to Market Place, Bloxwich, shortly after 10pm last night after a man was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for shoulder injuries. Police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Since then, a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was still in custody on Saturday morning.

Officers stayed at the scene overnight and are continuing their enquiries.