Teenager arrested over Bloxwich stabbing - second incident in two days
Another man has been stabbed in Walsall in the latest of a number of horrific incidents involving stabbings and weapons.
By Mark Morris
Officers were called to Market Place, Bloxwich, shortly after 10pm last night after a man was stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for shoulder injuries. Police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Since then, a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was still in custody on Saturday morning.
Officers stayed at the scene overnight and are continuing their enquiries.