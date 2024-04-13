Police find 200 cannabis plants during raid in Aldridge
Police in Aldridge carried out a drugs raid on Saturday morning, and discovered a huge cannabis grow.
By Mark Morris
Published
Police carried out a drugs warrant at a property on Dartmouth Drive, Aldridge on Saturday.
During the bust, officers found a grow of around 200 cannabis plants at the address. They released a photograph of the room, which showed the large number of cannabis plants.
They said the the equipment and plants they discovered will now be destroyed.
Officers also said they would secure the premises, before increasing patrols in the area.