Police called to mystery disturbance in Wolverhampton

Officers were called to Granary Road, Wolverhampton, shortly after 9pm last night following reports of a disorder.

When they attended, however, police found no disorder happening or anyone reporting to have been injured.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may know more about what happened.

"If you know anything, contact us via Live Chat or 101 quoting log 5135 of 12 April."