Three men charged after £10 million of cocaine seized during Birmingham 'exchange'

Officers stopped two vehicles believed to be involved in an exchange in Birmingham on Wednesday.

They found 102-kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £10m.

Benjamin Holt, aged 42, of East Sussex, Mohamoud Mahamoud, aged 29, of West Drayton, Greater London, and Adam Vorster, aged 41, of Birmingham, have all been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A.

All three are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

Staffordshire Police has pledged to proactively crackdown on serious crime as part of Operation Target.