The violent incident took place in Valley Road, Bloxwich, at around 8.15pm on Thursday.

A man, in his 40s, suffered knife wounds and was taken to hospital where he is said to be in a stable but serious condition.

Police say up to 10 men are thought to have been involved in the attack, some of whom had machetes.

Damage was also caused to a property on the road.

The attackers are believed to have fled the scene in a white Ford Transit and grey 4x4.

A man has been taken to hospital after the incident on Valley Road, Bloxwich. Photo: Google

Officers are trawling through CCTV footage and carrying out enquiries in the area as they work to find who was responsible.

They have also stepped up patrols and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police say they are "particularly keen" to hear from anyone who was near Valley Road at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/398400/24.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.