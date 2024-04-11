Boots store targeted by ram-raiders for second time in four months
A Boots store has been targeted by ram-raiders for the second time in four months.
West Midlands Police has launched investigation into the raid, during which a vehicle was rammed into a boots store on Market Street, Kingswinford, before a gang of people made off with a number of goods.
The incident took place at around 2.15am on Sunday, April 7, with police responding after receiving reports of a group of people smashing their way into the store before stealing the goods and making off in a vehicle.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We received a report that a group of people smashed the front windows to gain access to the store, where they stole items before making off in a vehicle."
The store had previously been targeted by a ram raiders in December last year, with the raiders punching a passer-by who tried to intervene before stealing a number of goods from the store and then fleeing.
In the December raid, it was believed that a van had reversed into the buildings front windows before a number of people exited to the van to raid the shop, punching the man and then leaving the scene.
Anyone with information can contact police quoting reference number 20/384002/24.