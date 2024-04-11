Boots store targeted by ram-raiders for second time in four months

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has launched investigation into the raid, during which a vehicle was rammed into a boots store on Market Street, Kingswinford, before a gang of people made off with a number of goods.

The incident took place at around 2.15am on Sunday, April 7, with police responding after receiving reports of a group of people smashing their way into the store before stealing the goods and making off in a vehicle.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We received a report that a group of people smashed the front windows to gain access to the store, where they stole items before making off in a vehicle."

The store had previously been targeted by a ram raiders in December last year, with the raiders punching a passer-by who tried to intervene before stealing a number of goods from the store and then fleeing.

In the December raid, it was believed that a van had reversed into the buildings front windows before a number of people exited to the van to raid the shop, punching the man and then leaving the scene.

Anyone with information can contact police quoting reference number 20/384002/24.