Region revealed as one of highest in UK for most car seizures

Dundee saw the highest number of vehicle seizures with 23,344 impounded cars, followed by the West Midlands with 23,203 and Greater Manchester with 22,317.

The figures revealed that uninsured or untaxed vehicles, road traffic collisions and stolen vehicles were the most common causes for the police forces to take action.

Of those seized in the West Midlands 7,012 vehicles were destroyed, 283 were sold at auction and 15,998 vehicles were returned to their owners.

The data was shared after vehicle experts National Scrap Car submitted a freedom of information request to all 45 police forces in the UK and collated the data from the 23 responses they received.