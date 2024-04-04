Express & Star
Man told jury he wasn't responsible for park stabbing which left three hurt

A man accused of instigating a park stabbing attack leaving three men seriously hurt told a jury the incident was like watching a movie.

By Deborah Hardiman
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Adam Sidat, 20, of Walsall, and Awais Butt, 19, and Fida(cor) Butt, 18, both of Rowley Regis are on trial for wounding and possession of a machete. The alleged incident happened in Walsall's Palfrey Park on May 1 last year.

Giving evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday(3) Sidat denied being the instigator of the violence that flared at about 4pm and claimed it was all a case of mistaken identity.

He denied being a part of the attacking group or that he asked one of the victims whether he had stolen something.

He told the jury: "I think it was mistaken identity. I'm baffled. I didn't lay a hand on anyone.

