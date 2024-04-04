Man told jury he wasn't responsible for park stabbing which left three hurt

Adam Sidat, 20, of Walsall, and Awais Butt, 19, and Fida(cor) Butt, 18, both of Rowley Regis are on trial for wounding and possession of a machete. The alleged incident happened in Walsall's Palfrey Park on May 1 last year.

Giving evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday(3) Sidat denied being the instigator of the violence that flared at about 4pm and claimed it was all a case of mistaken identity.

He denied being a part of the attacking group or that he asked one of the victims whether he had stolen something.

He told the jury: "I think it was mistaken identity. I'm baffled. I didn't lay a hand on anyone.