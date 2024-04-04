Man charged with administering poison to appear before crown court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mohammed Kazim Khan is also accused of false imprisonment, three counts of serious assault, making threats to kill, causing criminal damage and burglary.

The 23-year-old appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a first hearing.

He was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at the city's crown court on May 1.

The charges come following a joint appeal by West Midlands Police and charity Crimestoppers to find a suspect wanted in connection with a number of offences committed in Birmingham on August 12 last year.