Man, 30, sectioned following dramatic police stand-off

The incident comes after police were called to an address on Shale Street, Bilston, at around 11pm on April 1, responding to reports of concern for the welfare of a man at the property.

The man, who is now known to have been 30-years-old, barricaded himself inside of the property, beginning a stand-off with armed police that lasted for more than 10 hours.

West Midlands Police has now said that the matter was resolved peacefully, with the man being sectioned under the Mental Health Act and transferred for specialist treatment.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and referred for specialist treatment."

The incident saw police negotiators visit the address to bring the situation to a safe conclusion, with a drone unit, K9 team, and armed officers also responding to the scene.

The incident took place on Shale Street, Bilston, shocking the local residents

At the time of the siege, A police spokesperson said: "Called to an address in Shale Street, Wolverhampton just after 11pm last night (1 April), following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

"A man has barricaded himself into a property and force negotiators have been called in. We are still at the scene and are working to bring the matter to a safe conclusion."

Armed responders were also on the scene

In video footage, taken by the Express and Star, armed officers could be seen working at the scene, with negotiators also on site to resolve the matter peacefully.

Lynn Davies, 49, a resident of the area, said: "It happened around midnight, 1am, just a bunch of police cars and armed officers.

"It really scares you when stuff like this happens."

The stand-off was bought to a close after more than 10-hours

Jerome Brown, 28, of Bilston, added: "It's a bit strange isn't it.

"It's not the first time armed officers have been around here, but yeah, hope everything's alright."