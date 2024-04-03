Counter terror investigation launched following attack near pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Pear Tree Inn, Smite Lane, Hindlip on Tuesday, April 2, to reports of a knife incident where a man was stabbed.

On arrival, officers discovered a 25-year-old man with knife wounds to his chest and hands. The man was quickly rushed to the hospital where his injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening. He is currently in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man was originally arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is still currently in custody. He has since been rearrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Due to circumstances surrounding the incident, Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands is now leading the investigation into the assault.

West Mercia Police local policing assistant chief constable, Grant Wills, said: "It is important we fully understand the circumstances of this incident and are working with colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands as part of the investigation.

"We understand incidents of this nature can be concerning to our local communities and I would like to reiterate that a man has been arrested and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

"A cordon is in place at the Pear Tree Inn with additional officers in the area, both to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance. In addition, officers from the local safer neighbourhood team will be in the area carrying out patrols and I would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to an officer."

Officers have asked anyone with information about the incident to get in touch via their Major Incident Public Portal, where pictures and video footage can also be uploaded.