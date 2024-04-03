Boy, 15, charged with multiple offences after police chase
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with five separate vehicle offences following a police pursuit.
By Mark Morris
Published
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested following a chase on Easter Monday.
He was arrested at around 11am in Weeford Road, Sutton Coldfield, and charged with the following offences:
failing to stop when directed by police;
driving a motor vehicle dangerously;
driving whilst disqualified;
using a motor vehicle without insurance;
aggravated vehicle taking.
The boy appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on April 2, where he was released on conditional bail, and will next appear on June 13.