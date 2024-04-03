The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested following a chase on Easter Monday.

He was arrested at around 11am in Weeford Road, Sutton Coldfield, and charged with the following offences:

failing to stop when directed by police;

driving a motor vehicle dangerously;

driving whilst disqualified;

using a motor vehicle without insurance;

aggravated vehicle taking.

The boy appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on April 2, where he was released on conditional bail, and will next appear on June 13.