Two men arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after axe is seized from car

Officers were called to Bridgeman Street at around 1am this morning following a car crash.

Officers arrested two men, aged 24 and 22, on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The two men remain in custody while police carry out their enquiries.

Witnesses or people with any information including dash cam footage have been asked to contact police via Live Chat on the website or by ringing 101 quoting crime number 20/370041/24.