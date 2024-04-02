Police 'move in' on Wolverhampton siege house to detain 30-year-old man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An incident in Wolverhampton where a man had barricaded himself inside a property on Shale Street for more than 12 hours was brought to a safe conclusion by police on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers moved in just after 1pm and detained the 30-year-old man, who was taken into custody for questioning.

Officers on the scene.

An armed officer on the scene.

Armed police were called to an address on Shale Street just after 11pm on Easter Monday, following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

Force negotiators were brought in after he barricaded himself into a property.

The cordon.

An officer walks away from an Express & Star photographer.

Before the incident was brought to a safe conclusion on Tuesday afternoon, residents spoke of their shock at seeing such a large police presence in the street.

Lynn Davis, 49, said: "It happened around midnight, 1am, just a bunch of police cars and armed officers.

"It really scares you when stuff like this happens."

Jerome Brown, 28, of Bilston, said "It's a bit strange isn't it.

"It's not the first time armed officers have been around here, but yeah, hope everything's alright."

Shale St - where the incident happened.

A spokesperson for JB Autos, a car auto repair garage in Shale Street, added: "We didn't get told much, but we have been told we can't open for business just yet.

"We heard it's a barricade so we might be here for a while. It's a lot of money to lose for the day really."

Speaking to the Express & Star, police thanked local residents affected by the incident for their patience.