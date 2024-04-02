Man on run for 26 years to face trial for alleged offences in Kidderminster after being arrested at airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Burrows, 80, had been due to go on trial at Chester Crown Court in December,1997 for a total of 13 sex offences, but failed to show up for court.

He had been charged with two counts of serious sexual assault and 11 counts of indecent assault related to the historic abuse of children from 1969 to 1971.

Some of the offences were reported to have happened in a children's home in Congleton, Cheshire, while others were alleged to have happened in Hartlebury, Kidderminster.

Since then Burrows, a former Scoutmaster from Audlem, Cheshire, has been on the run.

He was detained at Heathrow Airport on Thursday last week, having returned to the UK from Thailand.

He is set to appear at Chester Crown Court today.